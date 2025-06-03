Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Declines By 17.3%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FRD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries Stock Up 0.4%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. 10,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.40. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.