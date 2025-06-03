Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $193.35 and last traded at $194.15. 49,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 179,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.82.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,513,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,870,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 946,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,703,000 after purchasing an additional 61,034 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 577,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,033,000 after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,786,000 after purchasing an additional 159,827 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.