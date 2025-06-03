Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 255,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 19,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $388,061.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,814.32. This represents a 70.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $204,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,314,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,199,979.38. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 171,447 shares of company stock worth $3,258,916 and sold 197,693 shares worth $3,880,717. 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Donegal Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Donegal Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Donegal Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. 40,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $245.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.73 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGICA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

