Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 3rd

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Motorola Solutions, Fortinet, and Parsons are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that develop and provide products and services—such as firewalls, encryption, intrusion detection and cloud security—to protect networks, data and devices from cyber threats. These stocks allow investors to participate in the growth of firms focused on defending against malware, hacking and other digital attacks. As cyber-attack risks rise, demand for the solutions offered by these companies tends to increase, potentially driving their share prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.12. 22,789,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,960,082. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.82, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $486.58.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $161.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.72.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.69. 1,361,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538,712. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.88. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of MSI traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $422.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $507.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.64.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.57. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Parsons (PSN)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

NYSE PSN traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,166. Parsons has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

