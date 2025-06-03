Best Video Game Stocks To Research – June 3rd

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, publishing, distributing or monetizing video games and related hardware or services. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to the financial performance and growth prospects of the gaming industry. Performance in video game stocks often reflects consumer trends, new game releases, platform cycles, and technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,792,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,847,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $796.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,831. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $228.59. 896,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.99 and a 200-day moving average of $203.01. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $240.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,073. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $141.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $89.81. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO Group stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.12. 481,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $100.76 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.87.

