Best Space Stocks To Watch Now – June 3rd

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, GE Aerospace, Microchip Technology, Onsemi, and Airbnb are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business lies in the space industry—ranging from satellite manufacturing and launch services to space exploration, in-orbit servicing, and space tourism. By investing in space stocks, investors gain exposure to the rapidly expanding commercial space economy driven by advances in rocketry, satellite technology, and new market applications. These equities can include pure-play space companies as well as aerospace and defense giants with substantial space divisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.15. 28,453,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,980,869. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.18 and its 200-day moving average is $174.53. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $5.13 on Tuesday, hitting $497.68. 3,556,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,687. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $403.33 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,557. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $215.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.19. The company has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.69. 3,048,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,347,308. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $250.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,436,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.30. 10,135,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,851,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Airbnb stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,117. Airbnb has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

See Also