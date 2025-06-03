Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.06 and last traded at $56.15. 62,498,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 20,007,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.64 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $7,482,616.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,762.40. This trade represents a 58.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $613,561.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,325.94. This trade represents a 22.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 617,367 shares of company stock worth $25,227,888. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

