GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 1% – Should You Sell?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $244.77 and last traded at $244.96. 1,663,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,342,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.00 and a 200 day moving average of $194.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $264.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.