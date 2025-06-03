Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 7,759,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 36,153,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 9,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $149,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 851,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,774,555. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,373.75. The trade was a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 384,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,750. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.