Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 25,229,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 26,665,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Transocean Stock Up 7.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,537.98. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Transocean by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

