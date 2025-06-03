Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.00 and last traded at $133.12. Approximately 986,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 758,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.58.

LEU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $217,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,011,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,872 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Centrus Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

