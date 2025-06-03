iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 285,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 154,777 shares.The stock last traded at $21.67 and had previously closed at $21.68.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%
The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
