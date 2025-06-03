iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 285,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 154,777 shares.The stock last traded at $21.67 and had previously closed at $21.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 82,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

