GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $500.72 and last traded at $490.53. 1,092,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,336,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $422.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.68. The stock has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

