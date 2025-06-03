Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Grows By 45.6%

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the April 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,863,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 23.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CONL traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. 5,304,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,347,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $73.88.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 545.6% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

