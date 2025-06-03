ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 4.1%

ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.76.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.60% and a negative net margin of 26.48%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

