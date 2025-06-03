Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $390.70 and last traded at $389.49. 4,679,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 18,044,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $372.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.84.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.00, for a total transaction of $469,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,590. This trade represents a 10.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,800 and have sold 57,036 shares valued at $19,957,882. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Strategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Strategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

