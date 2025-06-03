SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 1.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.14. 8,325,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 38,264,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SOUN. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 2.71.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 118,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $1,174,189.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,840,303.90. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,554.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,760 in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Recommended Stories

