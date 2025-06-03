Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Short Interest Update

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 7,480,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CGEM

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 188,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,801. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $534.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,379,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 99,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after buying an additional 103,504 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,370,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,199,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 157,115 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.