Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CKPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.80 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CKPT remained flat at $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $370.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,759,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,190,113.16. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 12,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $49,904.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,446,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,604.10. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

