Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hallador Energy (HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/21/2025 – Hallador Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2025 – Hallador Energy was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/19/2025 – Hallador Energy is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2025 – Hallador Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2025 – Hallador Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/7/2025 – Hallador Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNRG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 330,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.60 million, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.42. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $117.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hallador Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 97,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,863,794.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,645.45. This represents a 41.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hallador Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

