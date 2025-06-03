Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.46 and last traded at $63.38. Approximately 5,789,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 14,433,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,541 shares of company stock worth $2,079,948. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

