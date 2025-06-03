GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.16 and last traded at $57.02. Approximately 5,740,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 22,757,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.