Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.80. 840,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,425,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

The company has a market cap of $869.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $431.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 33,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,202 shares in the company, valued at $508,591.80. This represents a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $54,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,808.01. The trade was a 9.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 827.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 462.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

