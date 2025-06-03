CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Price Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) shares traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.01. 123,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 558,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. CAE’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 231,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CAE by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CAE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

