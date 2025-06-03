Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.32 and last traded at $116.32. Approximately 11,740,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 41,737,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $189.06 billion, a PE ratio of 117.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,897,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,366,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

