Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 97,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 493,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $602.72 million, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.26 million. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Byrna Technologies news, Director Emily Rooney purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,062. This represents a 7.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1,772.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

