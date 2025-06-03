Short Interest in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Rises By 24.9%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,648,200 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 6,124,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,662.7 days.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of IFSUF traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. The company builds and manages digital and shared infrastructures, which houses the radio transmission equipment of mobile, FWA, and IoT telecom operators; provides pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

