Short Interest in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Rises By 24.9%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,648,200 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 6,124,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,662.7 days.
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Up 5.2%
Shares of IFSUF traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.
