Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 107,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 53,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

