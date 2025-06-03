Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Down 0.3%

HXGBY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 158,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,469. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

Hexagon AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.0931 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Hexagon AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

Featured Stories

