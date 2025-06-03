Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in May

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IPMLF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Imperial Metals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.51.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

