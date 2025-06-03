Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in May

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Imperial Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IPMLF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Imperial Metals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.51.
Imperial Metals Company Profile
