Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the April 30th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.
JTC Stock Performance
JTCPF remained flat at C$12.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080. JTC has a one year low of C$10.90 and a one year high of C$14.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.26.
JTC Company Profile
