Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the April 30th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.

JTC Stock Performance

JTCPF remained flat at C$12.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080. JTC has a one year low of C$10.90 and a one year high of C$14.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.26.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

