Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 206,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 54,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Up 11.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.37.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

