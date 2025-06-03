Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 107,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 235,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waterdrop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Waterdrop Price Performance

Waterdrop Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of -0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Waterdrop’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Waterdrop by 28.6% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,660,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 369,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,760,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

