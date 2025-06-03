Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in May

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Jollibee Foods Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JBFCY remained flat at $16.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. Jollibee Foods has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Get Jollibee Foods alerts:

Jollibee Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Jollibee Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.97%.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.