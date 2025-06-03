Lindsay B. Larrick Sells 10,000 Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,431.20. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BKV Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE BKV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 162,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,221. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. BKV Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $216.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BKV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BKV during the first quarter worth about $1,605,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKV. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BKV from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on BKV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BKV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

