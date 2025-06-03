Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 464,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

