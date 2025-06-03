Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Now – June 3rd

Blueprint Medicines, Eli Lilly and Company, D-Wave Quantum, Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing medicinal drugs and therapies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the healthcare sector’s growth—driven by factors like technological innovation, patent approvals, and regulatory decisions—while accepting risks such as clinical trial failures and regulatory delays. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

BPMC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.68. 17,075,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.93. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $128.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $753.59. 1,750,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $799.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $714.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. 42,217,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,695,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.70. 8,544,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,575,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $192.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $402.14. 1,441,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,161. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

REGN stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,056. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $481.58 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $663.80.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,980,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,976,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04.

