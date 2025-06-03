5G Stocks To Watch Today – June 3rd

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, Onsemi, Fortinet, and Telefônica Brasil are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are equity shares of companies that develop, manufacture or deploy fifth-generation wireless technology and infrastructure—such as network equipment providers, semiconductor designers, tower operators and telecom carriers. Investors in 5G stocks seek exposure to the expected surge in data speeds, device connectivity and new applications (like IoT and autonomous vehicles) powered by 5G networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.58. 22,645,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,435,862. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. 4,098,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,164,683. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $253.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.43. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,363. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.43. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,219. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. Onsemi has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,124. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

Telefônica Brasil (VIV)

Telefônica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

VIV traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. 6,905,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24.

