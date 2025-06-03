Promising Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 3rd

SharpLink Gaming, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, Flutter Entertainment, and MGM Resorts International are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business is owning and operating casinos and related gaming or resort properties. They give investors exposure to the gaming and hospitality industry and tend to be influenced by factors such as consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

NASDAQ SBET traded up $14.44 on Tuesday, hitting $69.81. 5,193,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. SharpLink Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $124.12.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. 4,418,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,740,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $87.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,888. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $248.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35.

