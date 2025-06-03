Healthcare Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 3rd

Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the medical and health-related industries. They include pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, hospitals and clinics, and health insurance providers. Investors often view them as defensive assets because demand for healthcare products and services tends to remain stable regardless of economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 86,808,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,094,388. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 127.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.98. 25,567,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,670,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,190,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $426.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

