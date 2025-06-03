Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 1,128,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,249,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRVI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $34,630.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,599.54. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $548,862.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,075. This trade represents a 51.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

See Also

