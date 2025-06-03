10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 534,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,431,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

10x Genomics Trading Down 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,343 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $77,546.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,087.50. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,485 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $62,125.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,504.20. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,872 shares of company stock worth $173,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

