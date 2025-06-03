Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.77. 1,594,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,953,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $738.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,353,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,559.30. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

