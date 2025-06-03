Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.12. 35,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 374,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Metallus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Metallus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Get Metallus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Metallus

Metallus Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $573.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Metallus had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metallus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metallus by 108.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metallus by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metallus by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Metallus by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metallus in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metallus

(Get Free Report)

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.