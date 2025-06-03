Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Here’s Why

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 568,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,113,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RDW. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Get Redwire alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Redwire

Redwire Trading Up 8.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.46.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDW. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,181,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 422,854 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 332.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.