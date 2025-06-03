OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 8,610,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 921,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Shares of OmniAb stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 436,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,740. The stock has a market cap of $168.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.10. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.
OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). OmniAb had a negative net margin of 308.78% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OmniAb will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in OmniAb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,960,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after buying an additional 88,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OmniAb by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 142,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in OmniAb by 13.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,529,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 296,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,007,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OABI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OmniAb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.
