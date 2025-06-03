OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 8,610,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 921,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

OmniAb Price Performance

Shares of OmniAb stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 436,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,740. The stock has a market cap of $168.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.10. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). OmniAb had a negative net margin of 308.78% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OmniAb will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

In other OmniAb news, Director Steven Love bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,333 shares in the company, valued at $55,966.18. This trade represents a 187.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Higgins bought 125,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $295,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,762,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,784.45. This trade represents a 4.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 215,750 shares of company stock worth $425,613 and sold 38,551 shares worth $81,528. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in OmniAb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,960,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after buying an additional 88,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OmniAb by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 142,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in OmniAb by 13.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,529,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 296,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,007,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OABI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OmniAb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OABI

OmniAb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.