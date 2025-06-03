VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 233,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 249,094 shares.The stock last traded at $87.77 and had previously closed at $88.52.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $634.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5245 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 391.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

