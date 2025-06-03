VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 233,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 249,094 shares.The stock last traded at $87.77 and had previously closed at $88.52.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.3%
The company has a market cap of $634.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5245 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Broadcom Earnings Preview: AVGO Stock Near Record Highs
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Reasons Amazon Could Be the Best Tech Performer in June
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Palantir Soars on Government Deals as Valuation Debate Lingers
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.