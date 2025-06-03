James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,070,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 802,886 shares.The stock last traded at $24.43 and had previously closed at $23.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JHX. Bank of America upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.40 to $27.35 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Macquarie downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on James Hardie Industries from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $971.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. James Hardie Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 222.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 192,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 160.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,697,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,743 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5,001.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 978,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

