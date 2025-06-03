One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 41,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.14. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

