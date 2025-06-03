Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Short Interest Up 28.5% in May

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,930,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 27,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Citigroup reduced their target price on Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Onsemi in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 83.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,135,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,528. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

